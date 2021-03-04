Construction underway on Big Branch Bike Park in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on the Big Branch Bike Park is now underway in Onslow County.

Discussion and planning for the new trails have been in the works for about two years. It’s dedicated to mountain biking and cross country runners. There’s a beginner trail of 1.8 miles and an advanced trail of 4.8 miles.

County officials said many people in the community are looking forward to the new attraction.

“A lot of our folks are traveling around an hour or more to get to the next bike trail, so they’re very excited to have something in their own backyard,” said Ben Warren, assistant county manager for Onslow County.

A NC Parks and Rec Trails program grant is funding the $450,000 project. Officials said they hope to have it open by mid-summer.