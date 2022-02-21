Construction worker dies after fall in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the City of Jacksonville said a subcontractor has fallen and died while working at the Jack Amyette Recreation Center construction site.

Jacksonville police and emergency crews from Jacksonville Fire & EMS responded to a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday after getting a call that one of the subcontractors for the Bordeaux Construction Company had fallen from the scaffolding where crews were working.

Onslow County Emergency Medical Services also responded. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the employee has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the subcontractors working at the construction site for the Jack Amyette Recreation Center Expansion Project has died as a result of injuries sustained after a fall. Our prayers go out to his family and coworkers,” Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said in a statement Monday evening.

The Jack Amyette Recreation Center Expansion Project includes the construction of a new gym and the renovation of a portion of the original facility built in the mid 1950s.