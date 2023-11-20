ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Jacksonville.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 201 Wilmington Hwy. (U.S. Hwy. 17), in Jacksonville, was closed Nov. 17 following the discovery of several contract violations.

The Jacksonville license plate agency was closed last week.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Dec. 21. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93M) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-8521 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 123 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, please visit MyNCDMV.gov.