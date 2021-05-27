Contract Awarded to Replace Onslow County Bridge

JACKSONVILLE – Construction to replace an Onslow County bridge will begin this year after a contract was recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
N.C. 50 bridge over Sandy Run Swamp will be replaced with a more modern structure. The current bridge was built in 1956.
Civil Works Contracting LLC of Wilmington was awarded the nearly $1.5 million contract in May.
Crews can begin work in mid-August and are scheduled to be finished with construction in October 2022.
For about eight months beginning in September, drivers will not be able to use this section of N.C. 50 and should expect a detour. NCDOT will send more information about that at a later date.
