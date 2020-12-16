Controversial Onslow County school board member sworn into office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A controversial new member of the Onslow County Schools board was sworn in Tuesday night.

Eric Whitfield, who has a history of racially charged social media posts, is now a member of the school board. His appointment comes despite concerns expressed by several parents and teachers about him.

Attempts to speak to Whitfield proved unsuccessful. After being sworn in, he ran away from reporters who wanted to interview him. Other members of the school board declined to comment.

However, parents who attended Tuesday’s meeting had something to day.

“I mean people voted him in, so I don’t know what else to do at this point,” Kristin Greer said. “It just makes me really sad that people lost their seats that were genuinely concerned for the well-being of the children in Onslow County and he doesn’t care.”

Whitfield admitted to a WNCT crew in a previous interview he had no real desire to serve on the board.

“He’s really just there for name recognition so that he can go onto another race in 2024,” Greer said.

Some Onslow County parents even tried to take action to keep Whitfield from taking office. District officials said their hands are tied.

“Unfortunately, the only thing that can be done at this point would be for him to resign,” Greer said.

Greer said she can only hope Whitfield is in office for a short period of time.

“He’s a one-term wonder, and people will do the research from now on, and hopefully, we will never see his name on the ballot ever again.”