JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — More is being offered for veterans this time in the court systems in Onslow County.

A grant for nearly $500,000 will go towards the veteran treatment court. Assistant County Manager Sheri Slater said this will help non-violent offenders get access to several benefits including therapy and substance abuse treatments.

“I think that it’s a very successful and proven type of court system. We want to make sure, that we’re not only serving our veteran population where they need to be served but also making the community better as a whole,” Slater said.

Money for the grant is coming from the state budget. The program is expected to be available within the next year.