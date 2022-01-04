COVID numbers highest in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID numbers across the state are continuing to rise, on Monday Onslow County reported the highest number of confirmed COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 555 cases in one single day.

Director of the Onslow County Health Department, Kristen Richmond-Hoover suspects the rise is due to the Omnicron variant, but it is too soon to tell for sure. Explaining that this spike is so new, and it takes at least a couple of weeks to determine which strain of COVID someone has.

“I think I think that’s not something that we can know for sure. What we see is that the sequencing or identifying that the strain with which someone is ill, that is not performed for all testing that is only performed with a sample, and it takes a couple of weeks. It is a lag time that goes with that. But what we do know is that you know, omicron is certainly the predominant strain that we’re seeing in North Carolina at this time,” Kristen Richmond Hoover, Director of Onslow County Health Department.

Hoover also suspects the increase in confirmed cases is due to a combination of people feeling ill, as well as an increase in people feeling compelled to get tested, and urges everyone to get vaccinated and be precautious.