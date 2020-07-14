CVN to open mental health clinic for veterans, military families in Jacksonville

Stamford, CT. (WNCT) In another step toward meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for military families, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has committed to opening a clinic in Jacksonville this fall.

More than 18,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families, as well as more than 45,000 family members of active-duty service men and women in the area will be eligible for care at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic located in Jacksonville.

CVN’s partner for this clinic will be Hope For The Warriors, a national non-profit founded in Jacksonville.

Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

“We are thrilled to go into an area of critical need near Camp Lejeune. Our model of care is a perfect fit for this location and will be delivered by an excellent partner – Hope For The Warriors – with vast experience in the community,” said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of CVN. “We understand the options for care for veterans and their families – as well as families of those still serving – are limited in this market and we are here to help fill those gaps.”

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Jacksonville location, the new Cohen Clinic will work with the existing Cohen Clinic in Fayetteville to offer telehealth services to more than 100,000 potential clients.

CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where the client can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

“Our organization is deeply rooted in the Jacksonville community. We were founded aboard Camp Lejeune in 2006, and even though we’ve expanded our presence nationally and virtually, we’ve never wavered in serving the warrior community in our home base,” said Hope For The Warriors President and CEO Robin Kelleher. “This partnership with the Cohen Veteran Network allows us to deepen our impact in North Carolina and combine resources that will result in life-transforming mental health support for the area’s veterans and their families.”

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors will begin serving clients in fall 2020.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients here.

Cohen Veterans Network currently has 16 clinics in operation and plans to open three more clinics in 2020.