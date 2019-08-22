Deputies correct name of woman reported missing since 2011

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction to the name of a woman reported missing since 2011.



OCSO investigators say they are asking for the public’s help to find Hilda Diana Critcher, who also goes by Diane, who was initially reported missing after deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at her home in May 2017.



The caller, identified as the victim’s daughter-in-law, stated that no one had seen or heard from Critcher since 2011.

Detectives have been investigating but have no new leads and are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Critcher is described as a 65-year-old white female, with brown eyes and wear glasses, approximately 5’3 inches and 160 lbs.

Her last known address was 2475 Highway 172 in Sneads Ferry.

If you have any information related to case 2017008008 contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.