Dick Broadcasting announces new radio station to serve Hispanic community of ENC

New Bern, NC, August 3, 2021– Dick Broadcasting is excited to announce the creation of eastern North Carolina’s newest radio station: La Pantera 105.5 FM.

Why La Pantera? It translates to “The Panther”! This represents our effort to aggressively serve the Hispanic/Latino community. Why Hispanic? We did extensive research about the Hispanic population in eastern North Carolina, and found that Jacksonville and Onslow county have 63% more Hispanics than the North Carolina average. The Hispanic population in Jacksonville has grown 41% since 2010. We recognized that the Hispanic/Latino community was underserved.

The programming will feature some of the best talent in the country like the Morning Show “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo). Chiquibaby will cover middays from 10am until 2pm. Local talent will be on the air from 2 pm until Midnight. La Pantera will also be a Spanish Language affiliate of the Carolina Panthers!

“We are so excited about this radio station and the platform it provides for entertaining and informing the Hispanic/Latino community in eastern NC. It will also be a wonderful opportunity for our clients throughout eastern NC!” said Tony Denton, Market Manager for Dick Broadcasting.

“105.5 La Pantera is in a perfect position to serve the Hispanic community that has been underserved for years. This is an exciting time for DBC as we evolve with our first Hispanic station for the company”. said Jason Goodman, VP of Programming for Dick Broadcasting.

Operations Manager Crystal Legends said “North Carolina is home to almost one million Latinos. They are a driving force in our economy and we found there was a lack of stations embracing this part of our community! DBC is happy to introduce La Pantera, and we look forward to it becoming a staple in ENC.”.