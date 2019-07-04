Digging deeper: bounce house issues

Some customers in Jacksonville are voicing their frustration with a bounce house rental company. Many claim they were scammed after making deposits and no bounce house ever arrived.

Amber Culbreth had reserved an inflatable water slide for her step-daughter’s birthday from Kid Jamz Entertainment.

Culbreth received an email confirmation of her payment. A second email confirmed the date and time her bounce house was reserved for.

“The inflatable was supposed to be delivered at 10:30 Sunday morning. Around 12:30 we still have not seen an inflatable,” said Culbreth.

Culbreth says she called, emailed, and Facebook messaged the company several times the day of the party, but no one showed up or responded.

She said she hasn’t received her more than $200 refund.

Several calls have been to the 9OYS newsroom from people complaining about their experience with the company.

On the Kid Jamz Entertainment Facebook page, many have accused them of being a scam and making promises that were never received.

9OYS reached out to Michael Johnson, the owner of Kids Jamz Entertainment to hear his side of the story. Johnson took ownership of the company months ago.

He responded to the complaints saying due to the transition of ownership, he hasn’t been able to fully operate.

Johnson says the overwhelming amount of reservations and customers and lesser employees has not been suitable.

He plans to start smaller than the previous company to manage customers for the time being.

“I would hate to absolutely to let my kids down, especially on their birthdays so it’s not gone without sympathy. I definitely feel bad about it,” said Johnson.

The owner recommends customers who want to receive a refund due to an unfulfilled service to email kidjamzrefund@gmail.com.