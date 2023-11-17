JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A dispute between two people led to one of them shooting the other Friday morning, according to Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas.

The shooting happened at The Dollar General at 5086 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville, Thomas said. He said there was no ongoing danger to the community.

The victim, who was not named, was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune. Their condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

The offender is in custody and was cooperating with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation. Their identity is not being released at this time.

More information was expected to be released later on Friday.