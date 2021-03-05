District Attorney announces no charges after Onslow County sheriff hits fire hydrant

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller and the damage to his vehicle (Main photo: Hans Miller contributed)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee announced Friday there would be no charges against Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller after the vehicle he was driving hit a fire hydrant in February.

The crash happened on Feb. 9 and resulted in damage to the vehicle Miller was driving. On Feb. 22, Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero informed Lee there would be an investigation. Lee contacted District Attorney Billy West of Cumberland County to review the investigation and reports from Jacksonville Police. Miller also released numerous documents and pictures regarding the crash.

On Friday, Lee said he determined there were no criminal charges given to Miller, who offered to pay for the damages to the vehicle.

