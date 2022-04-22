JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee sent a letter to North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission in regards to the possible release of a man who was convicted of a child’s murder in 1998.

Lee’s letter gave reasons why he believed Maurice Davis should not be released. Davis was convicted in the murder of a 6-year-old boy, Brent Davidson, in 1998 as the boy was getting off a school bus.

“The evidence shows that on the afternoon of September 17, 1996, victim Brent Davidson, age 6 years, stepped off his school bus in front of Beacham Apartments in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Several other students exited the bus a well including Brent’s older brother. The defendant was sitting in a car near the bus stop. The defendant got out of his car, approached the victim, and demanded “glue” from Brent. Brent said he had no glue. The defendant grabbed his book bag, opened it, and retrieved a purple item the defendant claimed was glue. This item was not in fact glue. He accused Brent of lying to him. He then grabbed Brent and using a large kitchen knife, he cut the throat of Brent. The defendant got back in his car and left. He later wrapped the knife in plastic and put it his trunk. There is no evidence that the defendant knew the victim.

“The older brother of Brent ran to his residence at Beacham Apartments and got their father. The father ran to Brent and cradled him in his arms as Brent was driven to the hospital. Brent died of his injuries.”

Lee’s letter states his office received a letter regarding Davis’ review on consideration of possible release from prison.

On April 14, Lee wrote a similar letter opposing the release of James Hill, who was convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder.

Below is the full letter.