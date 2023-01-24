JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his findings in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jacksonville last November.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville. Lee will discuss the investigation that began after a shooting that killed a 17-year-old on Nov. 8.

Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Police turned on their lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. A short chase ensued with the vehicle being chased crashing on White Street off Huff Drive.

Officials said there was an armed encounter where an officer shot a person who was a passenger in the vehicle. The person, who was identified only as a 17-year-old, was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, where he died.