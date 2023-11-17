ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed the license plate agency in Jacksonville due to “violations of contract agreement.”

The DMV reports the current agency, at 201 Wilmington Hwy. (U.S. Hwy. 17), in Jacksonville, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Jacksonville agency had been operated by Cecil Hargett, Jr. under the business name of Hartag, LLC, since 1993.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 123 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

WNCT received several calls about possible federal agents at the location Friday morning. WNCT’s Claire Curry has also been at the scene getting details. Residents who visited the DMV were told the business was closed. Employees who came to work were also turned away. People were seen collecting computers, boxing up items and removing desks.

Curry reports a sign was placed on the door saying the business was permanently closed. Four nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Wallace, 112 Medical Village Dr., Unit C, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maysville, 404 Main St., from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Havelock, 319 W. Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Morehead City, 3025-H Bridges St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.