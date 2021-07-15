Driveway construction temporarily closes part of trail in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A portion of the Rails to Trails near where the new Jacksonville Station is being constructed will be closed for two weeks as a result of continued site development work. Contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driveway connection early next week.

The trail leg along Marine Boulevard from East Thompson Street to Longley Supply near Bell Fork Road, will be closed for the work from Monday, July 19 to approximately August 2, 2021, weather permitting.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use East Thompson Street as a detour route and connect back with the trail at Market Street.

Jacksonville Station will be the multi-model hub of Jacksonville transportation with the operations for Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit, Greyhound and Amtrak connections.