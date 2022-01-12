DWI task force reduces alcohol-related deaths in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been four years since the DWI task force has been in operation, and it’s helped Onslow County reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths by a great deal.

Thanks to the task force, the county went from being the eighth-worst county in the state to being the 22nd. The sheriff’s office says they charged their one-thousandth impaired driving offense during the holiday.

“It’s important to keep our roads safe for our children, for our parents, for elderly people, for everybody. We didn’t want the drunk drivers to not get on the road,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

The task force is a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the N.C. Governor’s highway safety program.

