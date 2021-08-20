Eastern Carolina YMCA receives grant to start new academic enrichment program at Onslow County school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Eastern Carolina YMCA announced Thursday that the New River YMCA has received 21st Century Community Learning Center Program funding beginning in September of 2021.

The $400,000 grant will enable the Y to provide before and after school programming at Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School, a Title I school, to address learning loss through academic intervention, health and wellness, social and emotional resiliency, and creativity including band, choir, dance, and theater.

The grant offers the potential of another $400,000 for two additional years based on need. Additionally, the Y will use the funding to provide summer enrichment in 2022 for students with the highest academic and social needs.

“We are thrilled to work locally with the New River YMCA to deliver this exciting opportunity to 100 of our students during the school year and 50 during the summer,” said Dr. Crystal Howard, Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School Principal. “The program will have a strong parent engagement component that will help increase parent efficacy through training on the curriculum, technology platforms and math and reading strategies.”

“At the Y, we believe all children have potential, but some may need additional support to reach it,” said New River YMCA Executive Director Jane Schirmer. “With this funding, our Y will provide programs that improve students’ educational readiness and progress, while helping them grow emotionally and physically, too.”