Educational event for military transitioning to civilian life to be held at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) – In September at Camp Lejeune, a nonprofit group will host a networking session and educational forum for veterans and active-duty military members transitioning to civilian life.



The Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) will host a free civilian job training and certification program, “Onward to Opportunity,” on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Marston Pavilion, 730 Seth Williams Boulevard, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



The training and certification program is based out of Syracuse University, and will begin with a networking hour starting at 5 p.m., to highlight education and employee programs for military spouses, transitioning military and veterans.



From 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., an education forum and question-and-answer session will be held.



Forum participants will include Amazon Military, Hiring our Heroes, NC4ME, Whole Vet, PMI.org, Family Member Employment Assistance, UNC Military and Veteran Education System, Marine for Life, MSSA, Whole Vet, She Serves 2, Onward to Opportunity, and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University for Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg.

Joining the forum guest speakers will be AMCC’s Project Director John Giltz, Onward to Opportunity’s Program Manager, Shane Murray and Army Veteran and Program Manager for UNC Military and Veteran Education, Siobahn R. Norris and former undercover CIA agent, best-selling author and Disney Institute speaker, Michele Rigby Assad.

The event will showcase a Children’s Education Corner which will highlight military spouse and AMCC resident Marlene Norgard’s new book “My Star-Spangled Friend,” an elementary journal to guide young children through the constant changes of military life. The Children’s Education Corner will also include activities with the Fire Department and the PMO, Chick-fil-A treats (first come, first serve), Barnes and Noble, Lowes and much more.