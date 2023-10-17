JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the end of the month approaches, Halloween stores have been busy throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Employees at one Halloween Express store in Jacksonville said that they have been seeing around 100 customers on their busier days. Some of the most popular costumes this year are Ghostface and Wednesday Addams. There’s so much business, they are encouraging people to not wait until the last minute and get their costume before it’s gone.

“We will be running out of the most popular things for sure. Pretty soon, but we do a 10% military discount. And also we do have costumes starting at $8. So you can get a pretty good deal here.” said Jenna Walsh, owner of Halloween Express Jacksonville.

After the holiday, they will be open for another day or two with costumes being half off if people want to get ahead for next year.