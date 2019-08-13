Eight fire departments respond to fire at Jacksonville auto salvage yard

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight fire departments are battling a fire at a Jacksonville auto salvage yard, which could last for several hours, as a road is blocked and nearby residents are being told to stay indoors, as a precaution.



The fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at Foss Auto Salvage and Recycling, located on 199 Drummer Kellum Road in Jacksonville.



According to WNCT reporter Camila Barco, who is at the fire scene, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related problems while fighting the fire.



Fire officials told residents near the fire scene to stay inside their homes to avoid the smoke, as a precaution.



Part of Drummer Kellum Road near the fire scene is closed in both directions, and will remain closed for at least several more hours until the fire is extinguished, firefighters said.

WNCT will keep updating this story on-air and online, as we confirm new details.