JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Onslow County Empowering Youth & Families Program (EYFP) is kicking off its Summer Program on June 5 in Jacksonville.

This event will be a free family-friendly community event promoting local businesses and opportunities in Onslow County. Some of the activities for the whole family include:

Job and college recruiters will be present

Activities and games for the youth

Local businesses selling low-cost items such as food, shirts, candles, plants, jewelry, and more

Free BBQ dinner for attendees courtesy of AFGE Local 2065.

For more information, you can contact Albertia Burgess at 910-989-3177.