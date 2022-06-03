JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County commissioners will present the 2022-23 budget on Monday. One big topic that will be discussed is staffing in several departments including emergency services.

In the proposed budget plan, all county employees could be receiving an 8-10% increase in salaries. But in comparison to other counties, that increase might not be enough to keep EMS workers.

Right now, paramedic positions are listed at $19 an hour on the county website. But with taking more than 24,000 calls a year, some think a larger increase is necessary. Brittany Parker is a former Onslow EMS employee. She said she left because of salary issues.

“I don’t think it’s significant enough. I think we need at least a 30% increase to even keep the employees that we currently have. We’ve lost so many to pay,” said Parker.

There will be a meeting on June 6th. Commissioners are inviting the public to voice their thoughts.