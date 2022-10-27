JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home.

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve added new roofing and a wheelchair ramp but they still need to add flooring to help the homeowner who is in a wheelchair.

“The overall thing is just her satisfaction,” said Carroll Walton, homeowners aid for WARM. “Back to normalcy, you know, where she can be able to roll because she’s in a wheelchair, go roll around in the house, and not have to worry about you know, hitting a bump here, you know, what I’m saying?”

Organization officials say they still have more than 200 homes that need to be fixed from Florence. To learn more about the organization and volunteering, click here.