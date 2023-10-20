CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Camp Lejeune officials say extra security measures will be taken for the 40th annual Beirut Memorial Observance Ceremony.

The event will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Two entry control points will be set up at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens entrance pathways to screen personnel and their belongings for prohibited items.

Those attending the ceremony are asked to arrive early and take note of the following prohibited items:

Controlled illegal substances and their associated paraphernalia

Weapons, including knives

Mace (OC/Pepper Spray)

Tasers

Stun guns

Drones (Unmanned Aircraft Systems)

Pets (registered service animals will be allowed into the event site)

Parking will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery on Montford Landing Road across from the Lejeune Memorial Gardens. There will also be parking available at the New River Shopping Center on Hargett Street. Shuttle services will be provided by Jacksonville Transit to and from the event site.