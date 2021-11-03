Enjoy S’mores ‘n more with Park After Dark Family Campout event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Parks and Recreation is inviting families out for a night of camping in the park after dark. Families will bring their camping gear for a night of fun on Nov. 13-14.

Park After Dark Family Campout is held three times a year, where families bring their camping gear and plan for games, scavenger hunts, dodgeball, s’mores around the campfire and story time for children making memories around the campfire. Dinner is also served and a movie is played.

Onslow County Parks and Recreation photo.

Guests should arrive at Onslow Pines Park on Nov. 13 by 3 p.m. and depart Sunday, Nov. 14 by 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 8.

“We hope that you will join us and capture this special time for all of us,” said LaQuesha Cadwallader, recreation program supervisor.

If you have questions about the event contact the Onslow County Parks & Recreation Department by clicking here. You can also call this number 910-347-5332.