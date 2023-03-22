JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich will be opening the Camp Lejeune Legal Office in Jacksonville.

The office will open so that work with members of the community who have been impacted by the toxic water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune from 1953-1987 can be done. Brokovich will be joined by retired USMC Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain, trial attorneys from the Law office of Henson Fuerst, trial attorney Mikal Watts and members of the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

A ceremony will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the office, located at 2200 Gum Branch Rd., Suite G, in Jacksonville. This event is open to the public. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speaking program and a tour the new offices. There will also be food, music and delivery of canned goods to be donated to the United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program.