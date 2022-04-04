JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The “What Was I Wearing” exhibit is now on display at the Finders Keepers Thrift Store in Onslow County.

The exhibit shows different mannequins — including men, women and children — with stories of what victims were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.

Melissa Radomicki is the associate director of the Onslow Women’s Center. She says the exhibit is intended to educate people about what leads to sexual assault.

“There’s a pretty strong belief still, even in 2022, that what you’re wearing can lead to sexual assault,” Radomicki said. “And this exhibit kind of combat that because most of these mannequins behind me are not wearing anything that would be deemed inappropriate or anything that would lead to a sexual assault.”

The exhibit is open through April 9. Radomicki added there are plenty of other vents to be on the lookout for through the month.