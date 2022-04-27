JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A fair housing seminar took place in Jacksonville on Wednesday with the aim to educate everyone who stopped by about the topic.

The event featured different items on the agenda, from how to file a complaint to the differences between a service animal and a support animal. It was open to the public.

Christina Asbury, past president for the Jacksonville Board of Realtors, explained why it’s important to have seminars like this one in the area.

“We’ve heard that there have been some instances where people may have felt like they had fair housing issue in Onslow County, and that happens everywhere across the country. But we feel like we can kind of combat that with education,” Asbury said.

Officials said they hope to have another event in the fall. In the meantime, they have more resources dealing with fair housing available on their website. Click here to find out more.