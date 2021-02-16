Families still living in hotels after six months as part of Trillium Hotels For Health program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Westbrooks are staying at a Jacksonville motel in the Hotels for Health program. They’ve been in that motel since August and are still waiting to be placed into temporary housing they were promised last year.

“It has been difficult being here because we definitely didn’t expect to be here this long,” said Meagan Westbrook.

It’s been more than six months that Meagan Westbrook and her three young children have been living in a motel as part of the program.

“With both of my kids doing the online virtual schooling it has been a challenge for me to be able to do both of them and work with both of them in here. We’re in a small room,” she said.

The Westbrooks are one of up to 20 families the program is putting up in the motel on a week-to-week basis.

“Thank you for the funding and for helping. I’m not trying to be ungrateful,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook finds the uncertainty is frustrating. She wants a stable place for her children.

“I just want to know what the hold up was with getting things moving. We’ve been here for over six months,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said Trillium is placing families in temporary housing based on need. She’s hoping she and her children will be next to make that move.

“It’s nice to see the people we’ve made friends with throughout this program. It’s good to see them finally getting into housing and getting their life back together. Hopefully, it will be our turn soon,” said Westbrook.

A Trillium communications director directed us to North Carolina Emergency Management for information on the next steps for families like the Westbrooks. We will share them when emergency officials get back to us.