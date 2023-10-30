JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A thrift store is back open for business in Onslow County after spending weeks working on renovations.

Finders Keepers in Onslow County has a brand-new look and a more welcoming space for people to come shop. It benefits the newly named Onslow Victims Center.

Officials with the former Onslow Women’s Center wanted to rename themselves to let people know they serve anyone and everyone.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault crosses all boundaries, those that identify as male or female and non-binary, it crosses all barriers,” said Meg Dennis, executive director with Onslow Victin’s Center. “So we want to be inclusive, to all because we provide services to all it’s not just women that we provide services for.”

They’ve always provided services for all people but wanted to clear up the confusion with their name only including women. Dennis added that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.