RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community.

The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and is over 70 years old. The new station will have six drive-through bays and better access to the highway.

“We were able to push the green light this past week to go ahead and get the approval for the funding for that fire department that we’ll be moving into,” said J.R. Marks, fire chief at Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department.

They’re hoping to start construction this fall and have it done by the end of 2023.

