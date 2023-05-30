JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire erupted in Onslow County early Tuesday morning.

The Onslow Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire at 2:15 am on Tuesday. The fire happened at Forest Bluff Drive in the Rhodestown area.

Two minors were inside the home at the time but made it out safely. The parents of the two said they are thankful that their kids were OK.

“We cannot stress the importance of working smoke detectors in the home. Just like this story right here. The girls that were occupying the house at the time of the fire, they were very lucky that they made an out in the house.” said Fire Marshall Assistant Chief for Onslow County, Jeremy Foster

Rhodestown, Back Swamp, Richlands and Half Moon fire departments helped along with the Onslow EMS and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was contained within 45 minutes.

The neighbor’s house also sustained some damage, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.