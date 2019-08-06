Fire on USPS truck in Jacksonville destroys some mail headed to Eastern N.C.

MIAMI – AUGUST 05: A U.S. Postal Service mail truck is seen on August 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. In its most recent quarter the U.S. Postal Service reported a $3.5 billion loss, as mail volume fell and retiree health care costs grew. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The U.S. Postal Service said a tractor-trailer filled with mail caught fire in Jacksonville on Tuesday, destroying some of the mail on the truck, which was headed to several local communities.

Post Office officials said no one was hurt in the fire, but some of the mail in the truck was destroyed in the fire.



The Post Office said workers will try to salvage as much of the burned mail as they can and send it to recipients, and it will also send letters to notify anyone whose mail was affected by the fire.



According to USPS officials, the truck was carrying mail to the following Post Office locations:



Jacksonville Main (719 Bridge Street)

Jacksonville Brynn Marr (279 Huff Drive)

Emerald Isle (142 Eastview Drive)

Hubert (382 Hubert Blvd.)

Swansboro (664 West Corbett Ave.)



Customers expecting mail from those Post Office locations who think they may have mail affected by the fire, or who have questions about the status of their mail deliveries, can call the USPS Consumer Affairs at 704-393-4443.