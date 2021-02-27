Fire teams hold live training event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple fire rescue teams joined forces for a live fire training day in Jacksonville on Saturday. Fire squads had a home donated to them by a local church so they could use it for real-life scenarios.

The training had different stations firefighters could visit, including a real burning building. First responders at Saturday’s event tell us this sort of training is really important for their teams.

“It’s important to learn each person, learn the dynamic, learn how they work and what works for them,” said Bailey Young with the Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department. “I may be on scene and this guy has never met me and he doesn’t know what I’m capable of and I don’t know what he’s capable of, so it allows us to interact, build that friendship, and that bond.”

Fire departments involved want to make people in the area aware that there were no emergencies at the scene.