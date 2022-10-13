JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday.

At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has 12 Oyster Highway sites along the New River to help improve water quality.

“The New River was closed to all recreational commercial uses for 20 years. We reopened the river in 2001 through our cleaning process with oysters, and it’s remained open since then,” said Pat Donovan, Brandenburg, Stormwater Control manager for the City of Jacksonville.

People were able to speak with Sturgeon City, Onslow County tourism, Storm Water management for the City of Jacksonville and the Coastal Conservation Association.