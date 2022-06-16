JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delma Collins who served on the Onslow County Board of Commissioners from 2000-2008 and was Chairman for five of those years, passed away at age 74 on June, 15.

Onslow County Government posted the notice on its Facebook page of his passing.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Delma Collins on June 15. Delma Collins worked 30 years as a law enforcement officer for Jacksonville Police Department from 1970-2000. He served the Jacksonville Police Department as a patrol officer, narcotics officer, criminal investigator and as a deputy chief during his career.

“We worked together in law enforcement for the Jacksonville Police Department. The loss of this friend, colleague and leader in our community is profound. He was a dedicated civil servant and was admired by those who knew him and worked with him.

“After his retirement from the Jacksonville Police Department in 2000, Delma continued to serve the community as an Onslow County Commissioner for eight years, from 2000-2008. He worked diligently to ensure the well-being and economic future for the Citizens of Jacksonville and Onslow County.

“He was a strong supporter in keeping MCB Camp Lejeune open in 2003 when former Secretary of State Daniel Rumsfeld was in talks to shut down many military installations across the country. Collins recognized the economic impact of the base and the importance of the military as part our community.

“Delma Collins was an advocate for and a positive force in this community. He always put others first and is remembered for a lifestyle of service. He will be truly missed.”