JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It has been four years since the Jacksonville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old James Wilson, Jr.

At the time, Wilson was suffering from dementia. He was last seen leaving his home in the Country Club Road area.

“Over the past four years, police investigators have followed up on every lead they have received, unfortunately, none of them have led us to the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson, said Capt. Mike Capps, a supervisor in the JPD’s Criminal Investigative Divison.

Wilson is a Black male, 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 196 pounds. He has gray and brown hair. He has family in Georgia, South Carolina, and Michigan.

If you have information about the case please contact JPD Sgt. S. Marcinowsky at (910) 938-6412 or smarcinowsky@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-5034. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrest. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).