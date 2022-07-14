JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters.

United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need.

The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and couches.

“It’s important for us to make sure our children have beds to sleep on, our hard-working mothers and fathers have a place to put their head at night,” said Raquel Painter, president of the United Way of Onslow County.