JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee has placed a wreath at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville to remember the three Marines who died in an Osprey crash in Australia.

The Committee stated that ‘Together with the City of Jacksonville and Onslow County we mourn

the loss of these Marines and pray for their families, and the Marines that were injured

during the incident.’

The Marines who died are Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, an Osprey crew chief from Arlington, Virginia; Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, an Osprey pilot from Belleville, Illinois; and

Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, from Jefferson, Colorado, according to a news release from Marine

Rotational Force-Darwin, Australia.

All three had been stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville previously. The Freedom Fountain is dedicated to all those who pass through the Jacksonville-Onslow community in service to our nation. Therefore, the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee recognizes those who they learn have died in service to our nation.

The MV-22 Osprey crashed Sunday morning in Australia during a multinational

training exercise. Others on board the aircraft were injured from the crash in on Melville

Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia.

The Freedom Fountain has been placed in Mourning Status, and will remain so for

three days. The status leaves on the tallest jet operating. That jet is the Freedom Jet, and is

20 feet high when weather conditions permit.

Video and stills of the wreath placement will be available to the media on request.

Images are also provided in this release. Pictured are Onslow Civic Affairs Committee

members (left to right) Jacksonville Councilwoman Cindy Edwards, Marcia Wright and Carol

Hurst-Long.