Friday Night Christmas Lights: ELJ Farms creates holiday cheer through ‘Christmas Town’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Each week in December, 9 On Your Side is spreading holiday cheer with our series “Friday Night Christmas Lights!” We’ll take you to local businesses and homes, sharing their elaborate seasonal displays.

Our second stop is in Onslow County. After months of preparation, ELJ Farms is spreading holiday cheer this season through “Christmas Town.” It features more than a million lights and over a mile long drive-through display.

Two years ago, ELJ Farms owner Ed Jones and his crew in Onslow County sparked an idea.

“It started two years ago, the idea to build the town. I started running electrical and building the roads through and everything,” Jones said.

The idea turned into reality this past May, then started to grow in late summer.

“We started in about May with the planning, but didn’t start implementing until about August,” said Michaela Ortiz, Administrative Assistant at ELJ Farms.

For the first time in the farm’s history, it is open as a drive-thru holiday lights display.

“It’s a crazy realization seeing everybody here,” said Ortiz. “Seeing those kids’ faces is a dream come true. And all of the work we have been doing, it puts the cherry on top.”

It’s called “Christmas Town”, featuring a 1.1 mile long adventure of twinkling lights and animation.

“We are trying to give back that merry part of Christmas and letting everyone enjoy Christmas especially after a tough year,” added Ortiz.

Locals say they have been longing for this holiday cheer and the chance to put the pandemic aside.

“We can all be a community still and be together. COVID or not, we have to keep moving forward. Honestly, this is a blessing,” said Courtney Goodson.

It’s a blessing that is lifting the spirits of everyone this holiday season.

Christmas Town is open Wednesday-Saturday and throughout the entire week of Christmas.

You too can be apart of our Friday Night Christmas Lights! Submit your own personal photos and videos of you holiday decorations, here.