From Jacksonville to … : Where people are moving to from the city

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — People who live in Jacksonville come from all walks of life, from business to the military.

At some point, many of these people have to move for various reasons. Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jacksonville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Jacksonville, North Carolina between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

This list follows popular ones regarding Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville.

1 / 50Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#50. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Goldsboro to Jacksonville: 281 (#4 most common destination from Goldsboro)

– Net migration: 156 to Jacksonville

2 / 50David Wilson // Wikicommon

#49. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 128

– Migration from Rocky Mount to Jacksonville: 229 (#8 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 101 to Jacksonville

3 / 50Ken L. // Flickr

#48. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 129

– Migration from Charleston to Jacksonville: 149 (#47 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 20 to Jacksonville

4 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 132

– Migration from Indianapolis to Jacksonville: 99 (#98 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 33 to Indianapolis

5 / 50Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 138

– Migration from Lancaster to Jacksonville: 21 (#92 most common destination from Lancaster)

– Net migration: 117 to Lancaster

6 / 50en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#45. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 150

– Migration from San Francisco to Jacksonville: 75 (#141 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 75 to San Francisco

7 / 50tweber1// Wikimedia

#44. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 151

– Migration from Winston to Jacksonville: 135 (#35 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 16 to Winston

8 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 153

– Migration from Orlando to Jacksonville: 141 (#96 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 12 to Orlando

9 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#42. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 153

– Migration from Los Angeles to Jacksonville: 370 (#102 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 217 to Jacksonville

10 / 50Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 156

– Migration from Valdosta to Jacksonville: 38 (#38 most common destination from Valdosta)

– Net migration: 118 to Valdosta

11 / 50Kristin Nador // Flickr

#40. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 156

– Migration from Wichita to Jacksonville: 80 (#43 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 76 to Wichita

12 / 50SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 158

– Migration from Roanoke to Jacksonville: 33 (#59 most common destination from Roanoke)

– Net migration: 125 to Roanoke

13 / 50AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#38. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 160

– Migration from Jacksonville to Jacksonville: 94 (#103 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 66 to Jacksonville

14 / 50DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#37. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 167

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 135 (#33 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 32 to Myrtle Beach

15 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 176

– Migration from Spokane to Jacksonville: 0

– Net migration: 176 to Spokane

16 / 50Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#35. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 179

– Migration from Salinas to Jacksonville: 116 (#45 most common destination from Salinas)

– Net migration: 63 to Salinas

17 / 50spablab // Flickr

#34. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 185

– Migration from Providence to Jacksonville: 21 (#138 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 164 to Providence

18 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 186

– Migration from Philadelphia to Jacksonville: 756 (#48 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 570 to Jacksonville

19 / 50Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 198

– Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 17 (#133 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 181 to Greenville

20 / 50Pedro Szekely // flickr

#31. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 200

– Migration from New Orleans to Jacksonville: 121 (#63 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 79 to New Orleans

21 / 50Canva

#30. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 202

– Migration from Cincinnati to Jacksonville: 122 (#92 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 80 to Cincinnati

22 / 50davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#29. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 202

– Migration from Fayetteville to Jacksonville: 480 (#22 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 278 to Jacksonville

23 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 205

– Migration from Denver to Jacksonville: 162 (#104 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 43 to Denver

24 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 212

– Migration from Columbus to Jacksonville: 87 (#99 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 125 to Columbus

25 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 215

– Migration from New York to Jacksonville: 1,084 (#85 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 869 to Jacksonville

26 / 50Pixabay

#25. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 217

– Migration from San Antonio to Jacksonville: 126 (#102 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 91 to San Antonio

27 / 50Frank K. // Wikicommons

#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 218

– Migration from Anchorage to Jacksonville: 18 (#157 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Net migration: 200 to Anchorage

28 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 228

– Migration from St. Louis to Jacksonville: 51 (#175 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 177 to St. Louis

29 / 50Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 237

– Migration from Pensacola to Jacksonville: 388 (#15 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 151 to Jacksonville

30 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 240

– Migration from Atlanta to Jacksonville: 469 (#85 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 229 to Jacksonville

31 / 50Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 249

– Migration from Miami to Jacksonville: 283 (#93 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 34 to Jacksonville

32 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 252

– Migration from Dallas to Jacksonville: 392 (#78 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 140 to Jacksonville

33 / 50Basar // Wikicommons

#18. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 259

– Migration from San Luis Obispo to Jacksonville: 0

– Net migration: 259 to San Luis Obispo

34 / 50Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 264

– Migration from Lansing to Jacksonville: 7 (#134 most common destination from Lansing)

– Net migration: 257 to Lansing

35 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 286

– Migration from Nashville to Jacksonville: 137 (#77 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 149 to Nashville

36 / 50Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#15. Burlington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 313

– Migration from Burlington to Jacksonville: 98 (#13 most common destination from Burlington)

– Net migration: 215 to Burlington

37 / 50Edmund Garman // Flickr

#14. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 349

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Jacksonville: 382 (#34 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 33 to Jacksonville

38 / 50Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#13. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 367

– Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 111 (#18 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 256 to Greenville

39 / 50Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#12. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 368

– Migration from Greensboro to Jacksonville: 51 (#64 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 317 to Greensboro

40 / 50Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 398

– Migration from Baltimore to Jacksonville: 985 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 587 to Jacksonville

41 / 50BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 473

– Migration from Charlotte to Jacksonville: 549 (#34 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 76 to Jacksonville

42 / 50Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 542

– Migration from Durham to Jacksonville: 380 (#24 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 162 to Durham

43 / 50Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 639

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Jacksonville: 484 (#40 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 155 to Virginia Beach

44 / 50MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 639

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Jacksonville: 863 (#3 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 224 to Jacksonville

45 / 50Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 877

– Migration from Riverside to Jacksonville: 579 (#40 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 298 to Riverside

46 / 50Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 931

– Migration from Raleigh to Jacksonville: 436 (#28 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 495 to Raleigh

47 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 931

– Migration from New Bern to Jacksonville: 550 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)

– Net migration: 381 to New Bern

48 / 50Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#3. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 1,026

– Migration from Wilmington to Jacksonville: 1,290 (#3 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 264 to Jacksonville

49 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 1,159

– Migration from Washington to Jacksonville: 1,665 (#34 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 506 to Jacksonville

50 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#1. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,192

– Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 1,182 (#27 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 10 to San Diego