Additional funding through national infrastructure bill is welcome sight for NC airports

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Airports across North Carolina will receive more than $458 million in funding over the next five years.

This is all because of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will help enhance 71 airports across the state, including Albert J. Ellis Airport, which is receiving $1.7 million each year for the next five years.

“Well, Congress passed the infrastructure bill recently, and we’ve been notified by the (Federal Aviation Administration)last week that we received approximately $1.7 million a year, annually for the next five years,” said Airport Director for Albert J. Ellis Airport, Chris White.

This comes as the airport is set to receive a $29 million investment that was adopted in the state budget just last month, for a runway extension project that will allow larger and heavier aircraft to travel through the airport.

“This will allow us to move forward on some of these projects and allow us to maybe move some projects up a little bit of where had been planned and programmed for funding in that future,” said White.

These new funds, White said, will be used for infrastructure development, safety projects and capacity projects. White said it’s a good thing because many airports have long lists of infrastructure needs, and this funding will help them play catch up and help them meet the future travel demands of the region.

“The pandemic hit every airport, hit the industry pretty hard,” White said. “And as we know, the infrastructure program and the infrastructure package were designed to put people back to work and to re-inject money into the economy, and this will do that.”