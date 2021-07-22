Fundraiser helping Onslow County group ‘Beat the Heat’ to raise funds for new refrigerator

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Community Outreach is hoping you can help them with a donation to fix a refrigerator used at their soup kitchen.

Judy Murphy with Onslow Community Outreach said the problem is with the conditioner inside their walk-in refrigerator. They’ve been using smaller units but it’s not enough to store the food in order to help meet the needs of the community.

A new fridge costs about $2,400. So far, they’ve raised around $400.

“Just be led by God and by your heart what you want to donate,” Murphy said. “Right now, financial money would help quite a bit for repairing and buying new stuff and helping get that building over there completed by November.”

Onslow Community Outreach serves around 160 meals a day and so far has served a little over 23,000 this year. They partner with Feeding America, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC and accept community donations to get food for the soup kitchen.

Onslow Community Outreach will be moving locations in November as well. They will be moving to 1231 Hargett St. At their new location, they still need donations to purchase a stove, griddle and oven. With all the new equipment, they need around $27,000 in donations.

Murphy has been a cook for over 20 years at Onslow Community Outreach Ministry and says it feels like she’s “in heaven” when she’s cooking and helping other people. She’s always pleased to see people come in and receive their hot meals from her.

To donate, go to their website, Facebook page, or call them. The details are below.

https://www.onslowco.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=1

https://www.facebook.com/OnslowCommunityOutreach

Phone: 910-455-5733