Garbage woes; Onslow County Solid Waste experiencing longer than usual lines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We all know the days after Christmas you can expect long lines at stores for all the exchanges and returns. But stores aren’t the only place to see long lines. Some landfills are also feeling the rush.

The supervisor at Onslow County Solid Waste told WNCT by the afternoon they had about 300 people come through the landfill. Some said they waited 45 minutes just to drop off their trash.

“We were off Saturday and Monday for Christmas, give our crew time to be with their family and friends and celebrate Christmas. And as a result from that we are kind of busy today,” said Michael Russell.

These garbage woes are not entirely uncommon around the holidays. Russell adds the nice weather also played a big role in the backup.

“[It’s] a beautiful day and folks had time off. They got a chance to do their clean-up and around the yard and such. And so it’s, it’s just a little bit busier than a typical Monday,” said Russell.

On a normal busy day, they see about 500 people come through, but by noon they were more than halfway to that number.

“Just be patient and watch out for your neighbor and we’ll get you in and out, in a timely manner,” said Russell.

Finally getting to dump his trash after waiting over 45 minutes in a line of cars backed up half a mile down Meadowview Road, one Onslow County resident, Caleb Gill, has a message to share with anyone coming to drop off their trash.

“Don’t do it right after a major holiday,” said Gill. “Either come first thing in the morning or wait till next weekend.”

The landfill will be closed this Saturday for New Years’ Day, but back Monday with their regular schedule.