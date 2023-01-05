JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening.

Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the area.

Haws Run Fire Department and Onslow County EMS were on the scene and found the gas leak. After finding it, the gas was turned off for the safety of the neighborhood.

All family members were transported for further evaluation.