JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the spike in gas prices, emergency services are struggling to keep a full tank. In order to offset the cost, they are having to make changes in their operations.

Norman Bryson is the Emergency Services director for Onslow County. Typically, emergency vehicles report to standby locations throughout the county during high call times, said Bryson.

“We’re starting to limit some of that movement that we’re doing around the county,” said Bryson. “We also want to make sure the vehicles don’t sit around, running for long periods of time. So we’re already taking measures to cut back on our overall fuel usages.”

Bryson added that EMS calls in Onslow County have increased to 6,000 more per year over the last two years, so this change could be life-saving.

“We’re talking almost 24,000 EMS calls a year around the county,” said Bryson. “And that causes still to be a lot in our motion and movement. So what we’re doing helps to bring down those costs, but it’s not going to be a net zero, versus making the change within increased call volume.”

Bryson said that it is hard to cut back on gas while providing emergency services 24/7, as well as other county government vehicles.

“This is not just EMS, but across the board is almost 1,000 gallons of fuel a month is what we’re burning in the county,” said Bryson.

He added that they are trying to find a better solution to reduce their fuel consumption.

“That is something that we are looking into, are there other measures, if we continue to see the price of fuel go up, then what we can do to try to cut back and minimize with that as well,” said Bryson.

Bryson is hopeful that the county could put in fuel farms to buy gas in bulk and cut down the cost.