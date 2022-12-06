JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program.

On Tuesday, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. The School was one of the last segregated high schools in the county. Now the association gives back annually to the program with its “Dolls of Color” Toy Drive.

“They need that representation in every part of their life. They need it in their schools, they need it in their community. So why not have it with their toys? So that’s one of the reasons we thought it was important that we do that”, said Alice Sutton, President of the Georgetown High School Alumni Local Chapter.

Onslow Christmas Cheer helps families in Onslow County during the holidays by giving out toys and food. The last day to sign up for assistance from the program is this Friday from 2-7 pm.