JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Fair is back and now open.

This year there are over 30 rides, including a few new ones that haven’t been at the fair before, as well as some favorite fair foods like lemon shake-ups, deep-fried Oreos and funnel cakes.

There is also karaoke on Tuesday evening, and live bands performing Wednesday through Saturday,

“It’s a lot of work, which we take a whole year planning to get it together. And most of the time, it’s a big rush, but we finally get it together. But everybody enjoys it. And if if we have happy customers, and everybody enjoys themselves, that’s that’s the best thing that I like about the pair.” said Gerald Griffin, Onslow County Fair Manager.

Tuesday night is Military Appreciation Night and Wednesday is Onslow County Schools night for $5 admission. The fair is running until Saturday at 11 p.m. Find out more about the fair by clicking here.